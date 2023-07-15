Rutgers Football's 2024 defensive back class continues to get stronger and stronger as Kevin Levy made the call to commit to the Scarlet Knights today.

The 6-foot, 178-pound prospect is listed as an wide receiver according to the Rivals database, but will be joining the team as a cornerback prospect as the next level.

Levy hails from Cardinal Newman High School down in West Palm Beach, Florida and despite being listed as a wide receiver per the Rivals database, will play on tue defensive side of the ball.