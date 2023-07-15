Rutgers Football lands 2024 Florida DB Kevin Levy
Rutgers Football's 2024 defensive back class continues to get stronger and stronger as Kevin Levy made the call to commit to the Scarlet Knights today.
The 6-foot, 178-pound prospect is listed as an wide receiver according to the Rivals database, but will be joining the team as a cornerback prospect as the next level.
Levy hails from Cardinal Newman High School down in West Palm Beach, Florida and despite being listed as a wide receiver per the Rivals database, will play on tue defensive side of the ball.
He’s also the sixth prospect from the Sunshine State for the Scarlet Knights this cycle.
With the addition of Levy, this now makes that "epic first official visit" weekend back in early June that much better as they have now landed five recruits from that trip and are still in the hunt for a few others.
This past season as a Junior in high school, Levy played both wide receiver and defensive back for his high school team. On offense he finished with 19 receptions for 304 yards and two touchdowns. While on defense, he had 23 total tackles (9 solo) and three pass deflections.
In the end Levy chose Rutgers over several other 16 other offers from programs such as Arkansas, Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Mississippi, NC State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and several others.