Rutgers Football lands 2022 long snapper Sammy El Hadidi
Rutgers Football hosted a ton of recruits on campus the past few weekends as they had their annual Junior Day visits to go along with official visits from recruits in the class of 2022.
One of the official visitors was Bridgewater-Raritan High School (NJ) long snapper Sammy El Hadidi, who currently ranks as the No. 1 long snapper in New Jersey and among the top 40 in the country per Hammer Kicking Academy.
"I chose Rutgers because it has everything I want in a school," El Sadidi told TKR. "They have great academics, a great football program plus a top coaching staff. The way that coach (Greg) Schiano is building up this program for the state of New Jersey is something that I wanted to be a part of and having an opportunity to be a part of that was something I couldn’t pass up."
El Hadidi spent the weekend on campus on his official visit to learn more about the staff and the program.
"The visit was great," said El Hadidi. "I got to meet all the coaching staff and they were great. I was able to tour the whole campus, the facility and learn all about the culture at Rutgers which impressed me a lot."
Since Special Teams Coordinator Adam Scheier was not retained a few weeks ago, Rutgers has yet to announce who will replace him just yet. However Special Teams assistant Keith Bruno has filled in just fine, not missing a beat so far.
"Coach Bruno is a great person and coach," he said. "I’ve been talking with him for a while now and we’ve developed a great relationship. He got to meet my entire family this weekend and they loved getting to know him."
