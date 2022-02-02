Rutgers Football lands 2022 long snapper Sammy El Hadidi

Rutgers Football hosted a ton of recruits on campus the past few weekends as they had their annual Junior Day visits to go along with official visits from recruits in the class of 2022.

One of the official visitors was Bridgewater-Raritan High School (NJ) long snapper Sammy El Hadidi, who currently ranks as the No. 1 long snapper in New Jersey and among the top 40 in the country per Hammer Kicking Academy.

"I chose Rutgers because it has everything I want in a school," El Sadidi told TKR. "They have great academics, a great football program plus a top coaching staff. The way that coach (Greg) Schiano is building up this program for the state of New Jersey is something that I wanted to be a part of and having an opportunity to be a part of that was something I couldn’t pass up."