Rutgers Football has added to their 2022 recruiting class today as offensive lineman Taj White becomes the fourth Scarlet Knights commitment in the CHOP22 class.

The New Jersey native attends Hudson Catholic High School and chose the Scarlet Knights over 16 other scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Maryland, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and others.

White is currently ranked as a 5.6, three-star recruit, along with being the No. 18 overall recruit in New Jersey for the 2022 class.

Along with all of that, the North Jersey product is also the first 2022 verbal commitment for the Scarlet Knights since Jovanni Bermudez committed back in early November. The CHOP22 also features the likes of wide receiver Addison Copeland III out of New York and athlete Rashad Rochelle out of Illinois.

