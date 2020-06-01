FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers Football has added to their 2021 recruiting class once again as defensive lineman Zaire Angoy becomes the eighth Scarlet Knights commitment since the beginning of May.

The North Jersey native attends Irvington High School and chose the Scarlet Knights over seven other scholarship offers from the likes of Boston College, Indiana, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and a couple of others.

Angoy is currently ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit, along with being the No. 31 overall recruit in New Jersey for the 2021 class.

