Rutgers Football K Valentino Ambrosio has entered the transfer portal

Rutgers Football placekicker Valentino Ambrosio has decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today.

Ambrosio has an interesting back story as he spent his freshman year at Fairleigh Dickinson University as a soccer player before transferring to Rutgers to cotninue his soccer career. A little over a year after enrolling at Rutgers for soccer, he decided to try out for the Scarlet Knights football team, where he would go on to appear in 18 games over the past two seasons as the team's go to placekicker.

Over the past two seasons, Ambrosio went was 21-for-27 on field goals with a long of 42 yards. He also converted 45-of-47 on extra points.

Since the 2020 season did not count towards eligibility, Ambrosio will have two years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.