 TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football joins the race for former SEC baseball commit Sam West
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-13 08:30:00 -0600') }} football

Rutgers Football joins the race for former SEC baseball commit Sam West

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Over the past few weeks, Rutgers Football has decided to sent out multiple tight end offers in the 2023 class, three new ones in the past seven or so days to be exact.

One of those new offers was sent out to Indiana native Sam West, who recently decommitted from the Alabama baseball program to instead pursue a future in football.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound prospect spoke with The Knight Report about his new offer, decision to switch sports and more.

