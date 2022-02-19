Rutgers Football issues offer to 2024 LB Aaron Chiles

Rutgers has definitely done its homework on Good Counsel (MD) as an offer went out to 2023 Rivals250 prospect Dylan Gooden last month – and another was dished out earlier this month to 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles.

The Scarlet Knights join Maryland and Penn State as the other two Big Ten programs to offer the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder.

He spoke with the site about receiving the news from the staff and the meaning of the call.