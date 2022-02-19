 TheKnightReport - Rutgers Football issues offer to 2024 LB Aaron Chiles
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-19 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football issues offer to 2024 LB Aaron Chiles

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Analyst
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting analyst for Nittany Nation and The Knight Report, the Penn State and Rutgers-affiliated Rivals sites

Rutgers has definitely done its homework on Good Counsel (MD) as an offer went out to 2023 Rivals250 prospect Dylan Gooden last month – and another was dished out earlier this month to 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles.

The Scarlet Knights join Maryland and Penn State as the other two Big Ten programs to offer the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder.

He spoke with the site about receiving the news from the staff and the meaning of the call.

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}