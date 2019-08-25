News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-25 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football is still in contact with 2020 Florida WR Von Hill

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The Scarlet Knights have their prized 2020 wide receiver commit in Union (NJ) product Ahmirr Robinson, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to recruit the position.Pine Forest (FL) standout...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}