Rutgers Football is in, set to face Wake Forest in Gator Bowl

Rutgers Football will play Wake Forest in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Dec. 31 inside of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

The move comes as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak among the Texas A&M football program, forcing them to bow out of the game, thus giving the 5-7 program with the highest Academic Progress Rate (Rutgers) first dibs at the open slot.

This bowl game marks the Scarlet Knights first post season appearance on the gridiron since 2014, when they beat North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl. This now ends the second-longest bowl drought among Power Five teams, as the Kansas Jayhawks lead the way here with their last bowl appearance coming back in December 2008.

TKR's Chris Nalwasky contributed to this report.