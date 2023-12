Rutgers Football has signed new deals with both Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and DC Joe Harasymiak, taking the duo through the 2026 season with both deals expiring in February 2027.

With the new updates, Kirk Ciarrocca has added one year to his current deal extending it through the 2026 season and he will also get a bump in pay for that final season of his deal going from $1.4 million to $1.5 million.

As for Joe Harasymiak, his deal will also take him through the 2026 college football season and he will now receive $1.25 million for the next two seasons (2024 & 2025) and that number will jump to $1.5 million for 2026.

With this, Rutgers has now multiple assistants extended for next season and beyond. You can also check out the contract details for every Rutgers Football assistant coach right here.