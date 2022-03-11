Rutgers Football hires two new defensive back coaches
Rutgers Football has filled both open roles on their coaching staff today, promoting defensive assistant coach Drew Lascari to safeties coach and hiring Alabama analyst Mark Orphey as the new cornerbacks coach.
Starting with Lascari, he is entering his fifth year on the Rutgers Football staff, joining back in 2018 under then head coach Chris Ash as a special teams quality control coach. He is one of only a few holdovers from the previous regime.
On top of that Lascari is a New Jersey native who spent time as the Offensive Coordinator at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, where he credited with helping to develop former Scarlet Knight star receiver Leonte Carroo.
After spending six season at Don Bosco, he went on to become the head at Cardinal Mooney High School down in Florida, where he produced a few three-star recruits.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE.....
2010-2014: Don Bosco Prep (OC/QB/WR)
2015-2018: Cardinal Mooney (HC)
2018: Rutgers (Special Teams Asst.)
2019: Rutgers (QB asst. / Interim QB)
2020-21: Rutgers (Asst. DBs)
2022: Rutgers (S)
The other new hire is new cornerbacks coach Mark Orphey who comes to the banks following a year down at Alabama, where the Crimson Tide finished as the runner ups for the 2022 National Championship.
Along with experience at Alabama, Orphey also spent time as the secondary coach at Utah State from 2019-20 and had the same role at Montana State from 2017-18.
There is no true connection to New Jersey or Rutgers, but Orphey did work with Chas Dodd at South Carolina back in 2016.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE.....
2011-12: Texas Southern (CB)
2013: South Carolina (QC)
2014-16: South Carolina (GA)
2017-18: Montana State (DB)
2019-20: Utah State(DB)
2021: Alabama (Def. Analyst)
2022: Rutgers (CBs)
--------------------------------------------------------------
