Rutgers Football hires two new defensive back coaches

Rutgers Football has filled both open roles on their coaching staff today, promoting defensive assistant coach Drew Lascari to safeties coach and hiring Alabama analyst Mark Orphey as the new cornerbacks coach.

Starting with Lascari, he is entering his fifth year on the Rutgers Football staff, joining back in 2018 under then head coach Chris Ash as a special teams quality control coach. He is one of only a few holdovers from the previous regime.

On top of that Lascari is a New Jersey native who spent time as the Offensive Coordinator at New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, where he credited with helping to develop former Scarlet Knight star receiver Leonte Carroo.

After spending six season at Don Bosco, he went on to become the head at Cardinal Mooney High School down in Florida, where he produced a few three-star recruits.