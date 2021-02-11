On February 3, the Rutgers football team welcomed seven new walk-ons to the program as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Over the years, the Scarlet Knights have had several standout walk-ons on the team including nine captains: Shaun O'Hara, Gary Brackett, Michael Burton, Darnell Davis, Paul James, Brandon Renkart, Howard Barbieri, Ramel Meekins, and Bill Bailey.

Many walk-ons have also eventually earned scholarships and made it to the NFL.

O'Hara and Brackett were captains of the Giants and Colts, respectively, when those two franchises won Super Bowls not too long ago.

"I'm very very passionate about that. I think everybody has a walk-on program. Our walk-on program I spent a lot of time personally on. If you just look at our past, in my time as a coach at Rutgers, we've had nine walk ons become captains of our team. Nine. We've had players who came here as walk-ons that went to the NFL," Schiano said. "So to sit here and say that this recruiting thing is exact science. You will get a guy like Joe Lusardi who was in games several times this year. I watched him and I said this kid's a player. I go down to the weight room today and his traps are popping and he's starting to develop. There's a guy that's going to have a chance for an opportunity. There's several of those guys. I mean, we have some really really good walk-ons in the program now, and we're bringing 10 more preferred walk-ons in. These are guys that had opportunities to go play at other places with scholarships other places, and decided that they want the challenge of playing in the Big Ten East. Many of them are from New Jersey and they want to stay home and represent Rutgers."

With that said, let's take a look at the walk-ons who are officially Scarlet Knights.

There's a chance many could make an impact at some point in their careers, earn a scholarship, and/or move on to the next level.

"Nothing makes me happier than to award a scholarship to a walk-on. That's hard, because there's always players out there you want to use that scholarship on," Schiano said. "But I love watching guys coming here and bust their rear end, and all of a sudden get to play, and now they get confidence and watch out. Talk about nine captains in 12 years, that's a pattern and I think that pattern is because we spend a lot of time on it, we're a developmental program, and quite frankly, I don't care if your five-star or a walk on, if you give us the best chance to win you're playing. I think as your players see that and believe it, now your walk on program sells itself."

