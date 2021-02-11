Rutgers football HC Greg Schiano passionate about adding walk-ons
On February 3, the Rutgers football team welcomed seven new walk-ons to the program as part of the 2021 recruiting class.
Over the years, the Scarlet Knights have had several standout walk-ons on the team including nine captains: Shaun O'Hara, Gary Brackett, Michael Burton, Darnell Davis, Paul James, Brandon Renkart, Howard Barbieri, Ramel Meekins, and Bill Bailey.
Many walk-ons have also eventually earned scholarships and made it to the NFL.
O'Hara and Brackett were captains of the Giants and Colts, respectively, when those two franchises won Super Bowls not too long ago.
"I'm very very passionate about that. I think everybody has a walk-on program. Our walk-on program I spent a lot of time personally on. If you just look at our past, in my time as a coach at Rutgers, we've had nine walk ons become captains of our team. Nine. We've had players who came here as walk-ons that went to the NFL," Schiano said. "So to sit here and say that this recruiting thing is exact science. You will get a guy like Joe Lusardi who was in games several times this year. I watched him and I said this kid's a player. I go down to the weight room today and his traps are popping and he's starting to develop. There's a guy that's going to have a chance for an opportunity. There's several of those guys. I mean, we have some really really good walk-ons in the program now, and we're bringing 10 more preferred walk-ons in. These are guys that had opportunities to go play at other places with scholarships other places, and decided that they want the challenge of playing in the Big Ten East. Many of them are from New Jersey and they want to stay home and represent Rutgers."
With that said, let's take a look at the walk-ons who are officially Scarlet Knights.
There's a chance many could make an impact at some point in their careers, earn a scholarship, and/or move on to the next level.
"Nothing makes me happier than to award a scholarship to a walk-on. That's hard, because there's always players out there you want to use that scholarship on," Schiano said. "But I love watching guys coming here and bust their rear end, and all of a sudden get to play, and now they get confidence and watch out. Talk about nine captains in 12 years, that's a pattern and I think that pattern is because we spend a lot of time on it, we're a developmental program, and quite frankly, I don't care if your five-star or a walk on, if you give us the best chance to win you're playing. I think as your players see that and believe it, now your walk on program sells itself."
Todd Bowles Jr., LB, 6-1, 190, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.): Bowles Jr. made 52 tackles with three interceptions, a forced fumble, and fumble recovery as a senior. Started his career at Ridge High in Basking Ridge. Father is the defensive coordinator of the Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former New York Jets head coach, Tod Bowles Sr.
Sean Cooper, DL, 6-5, 230, Lenape Valley (Stanhope, N.J.): Cooper saw action on the defensive line and at tight end. He was named First Team All-Group 2 by NJ.com as a senior. He also played basketball and lacrosse and his dad, Greg, played on the OL at Fordham.
Kyle DeGraw, TE, 6-4, 225, Monroe (Monroe, N.J.): DeGraw helped Monroe to a 5-1 record as a senior and was named to the new Big Central Football Conference Division 5C Player of the Year and First Team All-Group 5 by NJ.com. He caught 14 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns and he also ran in a score. On defense, he made 31 tackles with 7.0 for loss and five sacks.
Michael O'Connor, K, Red Bank Catholic (Middletown N.J.): The kicking situation got more interesting. O'connor was named First Team All-Division in the Shore Conference and converted all four of his field goal attempts and 15 PAT. Rated 4.5 stars by Kohl's Kicking. Had a touchback on 18-of-22 kickoffs.
Michael Robison II, WR, 6-0, 195, Montclair (Montclair, N.J.: Robinson II spent time at receiver, quarterback, and defensive back for the Mounties. Last fall, he completed 28 passes for 466 yards and six touchdowns, ran for 658 yards and eight scores, and had five catches for 68 yards.
Gavin Rupp, QB, 6-3, 200, Berkeley Prep (Tampa, Fla.): Rupp comes from a familiar program and he passed for 901 yards on 46 completions with 11 touchdowns as a senior. He also played hoops and baseball at Prep. Helped Prep to the Class 3A state semifinals as well.
Terrence Salami, OL, 6-3, 285, Holy Cross Prep (Willingboro, N.J.): Ready to eat, Salami played on both sides of the ball in the trenches. Was a captain on both the football and wrestling teams. Reached the Region 7 heavyweight quarterfinals as a junior on the mat.
The aforementioned walk-ons join the likes of DB Rani Abdulaziz, QB Austin Albericci, K Valentino Ambrosio, LB Dami Awoyinfa, DL Drew Bethke, P David Broncati, DB Amir Byrd, WR Jameer Campbell, K Justin Davidovicz, RB Parker Day, DL Stanley Dennis, K Guy Fava, OL Liam Flite, RB Nyjon Freeman, OL Harry Ganton, LB Matt Gibney, WR John Guaimano, RB Joe Hayford, TE Cooper Heisey, WR Frederik Krebs, OL Beau Lanzidelle, OL Jason Lavinga, DB Joe Lusardi, WR Rich McDonald, OL Zach Miseo, WR Nasir Montgomery, TE Tahjay Moore, TE Thomas Morgan, TE Brandon Myers, WR Jessie Parson III, RB Piotr Partyla, DL Caleb Patterson, OL Hollin Pierce, LB Jonathan Pimentel, LB Aslan Pugh, DL Jack Qunder, DB Keenan Reid, DL Kevin Schaeffer, LS Brendan Shank, DB Calee Silva, LS Matthew Sportelli, DB David Tarallo, and DL Andrew Vince.
