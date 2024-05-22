Advertisement
Rutgers Football games versus USC, Washington both moved to Friday night

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Two Rutgers Football games this upcoming season have been selected by FOX to appear on their College Football Friday night broadcast according to the Big Ten Conference.

Those two games will be a home matchup against Washington on September 27th and an away game against USC on October 25th.

The matchup against Washington will kickoff at 8pm ET and it will also be the Scarlet Knights annual blackout game, where the fans are encouraged to wear black to match the team's uniforms and helmets.

The other game is an away game against USC, which will also mark the first time the two programs have ever met on the gridiron. Now this one will be a late game for those not making the trip out West as they won't kickoff off until 11pm ET immediately following Game One of the World Series.

With two kickoff dates and times now set in stone, let's take a look at the confirmed 2024 Rutgers Football schedule below.

FULL 2024 RUTGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE...

8/31: vs. Howard

9/07: vs. Akron

9/14: BYE WEEK

9/21: @Virginia Tech

9/27: vs. Washington

10/05: @Nebraska

10/12: vs. Wisconsin

10/19: vs. UCLA

10/26: @USC

11/02: BYE WEEK

11/09: vs. Minnesota

11/16: @Maryland

11/23: vs. Illinois

11/30: @Michigan State

BOLD = HOME GAME

--------------------------------------------------------------

