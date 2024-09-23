Advertisement

TKR TV: Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks Virginia Tech postgame

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week four matchup against Virginia Tech.

 Richie O'Leary
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Virginia Tech Edition

Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

 Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football survives late comeback at Virginia Tech 26-23

Rutgers Football survives Virginia Tech on the road 26-23. Read to see how the Scarlet Knights got the win.

 Alec Crouthamel
GAME THREAD: Rutgers Football versus Virginia Tech Hokies

Follow along with fellow Rutgers Football fans chat in our Virginia Tech game thread here.

 Richie O'Leary
Full Rutgers Availability / Injury Report -- Virginia Tech Edition

Here's the full injury report for Rutgers Football heading into today's game against Virginia Tech.

 Richie O'Leary

Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the week four matchup against Virginia Tech.

 Richie O'Leary
Join the TKR staff as they talk LIVE following Rutgers Football's game against Virginia Tech on Saturday.

 Richie O'Leary
Rutgers Football survives Virginia Tech on the road 26-23. Read to see how the Scarlet Knights got the win.

 Alec Crouthamel
Published Sep 23, 2024
Rutgers Football Freshman Attendance Report -- Week Four
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Along with tracking snap counts and PFF grades, we here at The Knight Report are also keep tracking of which Rutgers Football freshmen see the field and how many games left they have until they burn their redshirt.

Check out the full list below!

FRESHMAN REDSHIRT REPORT
BOLD = BURNED REDSHIRT
PLAYERGAMES PLAYED

RB Antwan Raymond

2

WR Ben Black

3

WR KJ Duff

3

S Kaj Sanders

3

K Jack Scullion

3

P Jakob Anderson

3

