Rutgers Football extends offer to 2023 Florida DB Anglin

Rutgers dished out a few more offers in the Sunshine State in recent days with one going to 2023 Lake Wales (FL) defensive back Jaremiah Anglin.

The Scarlet Knights join fellow Big Ten programs in Indiana, Nebraska and Penn State for the services of the 6-foot-2, 184-pounder.

What did the conversation with head coach Greg Schiano and company entail?

“I was on the call with the whole defensive staff,” Anglin told The Knight Report. “They told me that I would be a good fit for the program and that they like how I can play multiple positions. They think I can make an early impact.”