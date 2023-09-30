For the first time since the 2014 season, Rutgers Football has four wins on the year before October begins as they defeated Wagner on Saturday by a final score of 52-3.

This was a relatively easy one for the Scarlet Knights as the offense led the way doing just about anything they wanted through both the run game and the pass game cruising to a comfy 20+ point victory on Saturday.

Starting with the offense, the led by a potent rushing attack once again as the run game as a whole totaled 268 yards on the ground for six scores on the day. Rutgers also saw some success through the air as well, with QB Gavin Wimsatt throwing for 146 yards and another score on the day. He also rushed for a touchdown as well.

On the flip side, the defense did a lot of good things as well between pressuring the quarterback and making him make some erratic throws combined with a few sacks too. Overall just another great performance from Joe Harasymiak's unit as they continue to assert their dominance.

Not a whole lot to say here as Wagner was a lower level opponent, but a good win none the less as the Scarlet Knights are now 4-1 and one step closer to getting to a bowl game.