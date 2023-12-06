The Rutgers Football defense aka the Dark Side received more good news today as defensive end Wesley Bailey took to social media to announce that he will be returning to the banks for his senior year.

Bailey was originally a class of 2020 three-star recruit from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada where he played his senior season down at Clearwater Academy International down in Florida. At the end of his recruitment, Bailey chose the Scarlet Knights over 13 other offers from programs such as Illinois, Kansas State, Minnesota, UCF, Virginia Tech, Washington State, West Virginia and several others.

Now Bailey didn't see any snaps in year one and redshirted in his first season and after that only appeared in a few games in year two, but years three and four are where he really started to come into his own as he totaled 54 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections and four fumble recoveries over the past two seasons.

This big news for the Rutgers defense in 2024 as they will return a lot of key players, including defensive end Aaron Lewis and linebacker Tyreem Powell both of whom just recently announced they will return next season as well.