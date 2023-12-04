With the transfer portal opening up today, all the talk has been mostly about departures from the Rutgers Football program, but today they received some great news as defensive lineman Aaron Lewis will return for his final year of college football per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Lewis was originally a class of 2020 three-star recruit from Williamstown, New Jersey where he originally committed to and signed with Michigan before making the move back home to New Jersey prior to the start of the 2020 season

In his four years with the program, Lewis appeared in 39 total games where had 144 total tackles (46 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass deflections and two forced fumbles. Arguably his best season to date with the program was the 2022 year where he led all edge rushers in college football with 19 QB hits, along with 50+ tackles and 1.5 sacks.

This big news for the Rutgers defense in 2024 as they will return a lot of key players, including star linebacker Tyreem Powell who also recently announced his return to the program for one final year.