Rutgers Football continues to focus on size along OL with latest class

With the CHOP22 class signed and ready to go for Rutgers Football, the staff’s focus will now shift more towards the transfer portal and the CHOP23 class, which currently features one verbal commit in offensive lineman Jasire Peterson.

Peterson committed to the program back in January of 2021 and since then Rutgers has added seven other offensive line recruits in the 2022 class. This caught the attention of our staff and brought up an interesting topic about Greg Schiano and his staff’s strategy to get bigger in the trenches.

"But at the end of it all, we needed to go out and recruit and continue to recruit offensive linemen," Schiano said in his post signing day presser. "The linemen that we brought in, you mentioned it, are all very big, are athletic. Yet it's a position that's very hard to come in and play right away. I don't care how readymade you think you are. For every Anthony Davis that starts as a freshman, there's a lot more who don't."