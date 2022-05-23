Rutgers Football adds two new specialists to program

Rutgers Football has added two new specialists to their program, the team announced via social media today.

McAtamney is a Derry, Ireland native who spent the past season at Chowan University, a private college down in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.

This past season, McAtamney went 6-of-10 on field goals, with a long of 47 yards. He also went 47-of-47 on extra points and had 60 kickoffs good for 3,681 yards (61.35 AVG) and 19 touchbacks.

He currently has two years of eligibility remaining.