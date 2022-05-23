Rutgers Football adds two new specialists to program
Rutgers Football has added two new specialists to their program, the team announced via social media today.
K Jude McAtamney
McAtamney is a Derry, Ireland native who spent the past season at Chowan University, a private college down in Murfreesboro, North Carolina.
This past season, McAtamney went 6-of-10 on field goals, with a long of 47 yards. He also went 47-of-47 on extra points and had 60 kickoffs good for 3,681 yards (61.35 AVG) and 19 touchbacks.
He currently has two years of eligibility remaining.
P Flynn Appleby
Appleby is a professional Australian rules footballer, where he played for for Collingwood in the Australian Football League.
In addition to playing professional Austrailian rules football, Appleby also trains with ProKick Australia, one of the top producers of kickers and punters throughout college football and the professional level. The group has produced six Ray Guy Award winners as well as Rutgers fans all time favorite special teamer Adam Korsak.
Appleby will have five years of eligibility when he arrives on the banks.
