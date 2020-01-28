SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The Knight Report has confirmed that Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano is expected to add Adam Scheier to his coaching staff. The former Mississippi State Senior Special Teams Consultant will become the full time Special Teams Coordinator for the Scarlet Knights.

One of Scheier's best seasons was during his time at Texas Tech in 2017, where the Red Raiders had both their kicker (Clayton Hatfield) and punter (Dominic Panazzolo) as semi-finalists for both the Lou Groza and Ray Guy awards. Both of these awards are given to the top kicker and punter in the country annually and Texas Tech was one of only three programs to boast semi-finalists in both categories.

Along with Mississippi State and Texas Tech, Scheier also spent time as a special teams assistant at Ohio State, Wake Forest, Bowling Green, Lehigh, Princeton, Columbia and Dartmouth. The majority of these stops were as an assistant special teams coach, expect for Columbia and Darmouth where he assisted with the secondary.

PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE:

1996: Dartmouth (DB)

1997-99: Columbia (SS/OLBs)

2000-01: Princeton (STC/WRs)

2002-04: Lehigh (STC/RBs)

2005-08: Lehigh (STC/WRs)

2009-13: Bowling Green (STC/TEs)

2014-16: Wake Forest (STC/TEs)

2017: Ohio State (QC - Ks)

2018: Texas Tech (STC)

2019: Mississippi State (Sr. STs consultant)

2020-present: Rutgers (STC)