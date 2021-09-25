Rutgers Football 3-2-1: Rutgers nearly knocks-off No. 19 Michigan
The Rutgers football team moved to 3-1 on the season and 0-1 in Big Ten play with a 20-13 loss to No. 19 Michigan on Saturday at Michigan State in Ann Arbor.Rutgers certainly had its chances to com...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news