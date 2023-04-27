News More News
Rutgers Football 2023 NFL Draft, free agent signings tracker

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky
The 2023 NFL Draft is being held from Thursday-Saturday, April 27-29 in Kansas City, MO.

There are several former Rutgers football players that will be hoping to hear their names called at some point in the draft. If they don't, there are still other opportunities to make it to the league with the first being signing as an undrafted free agent.

Last year, wide receiver Bo Melton (seventh round, Seattle Seahawks) and running back Isaih Pacheco (seventh round, Kansas City Chiefs) were both selected. Pacheco went on to win the Super Bowl as a rookie.

See which Scarlet Knights are available for the draft below. These are the players who went through Rutgers Football's Pro Day in March.

Keep this page handy as this is where any updates will be posted with notes under the table.

Rutgers Football 2023 NFL Draft
Player Draft (Rd./pick) Team UDFA

DB Rani Abdulaziz

DB Christian Braswell

DB Jameer Campbell

WR Aron Cruickshank

RB Parker Day

OL J.D. DiRenzo

DB Christian Izien

WR Shameen Jones

P Adam Korsak

DL Ifeanyi Maijeh

DB Keenan Reid

LS Ed Rogowski

WR Sean Ryan

DB Avery Young

