Rutgers tried its luck with a long list of defensive backs in the 2022 class and all but one of their targets committed elsewhere.

The staff has offered a dozen defensive backs in the 2023 cycle thus far with one going to Neumann-Goretti (PA) product Shawn Battle.

Battle goes to the same school as Rutgers four-star commit Anthony Johnson and has a similar pack of programs after him as the ones his teammate did a year ago. Here are the ones the Scarlet Knights are competing with.

“Arizona State, Cincinnati, Mississippi, Penn State and Rutgers are the ones reaching out,” Battle told The Knight Report. “It’s good to be able to reach out to coaches on my own now because you get to see who really wants you and who doesn’t.”

