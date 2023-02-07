Rutgers Men's Basketball forward Mawot Mag is out for the year with a torn ACL, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Mag was a player the coaches and his fellow teammates felt could be in for a big season in the summer.

Mag was enjoying his best year as a Scarlet Knight averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. He was also an important piece on defense for a Rutgers team that ranks No. 2 in KenPom for adjusted defensive efficiency.

DON'T HAVE TKR PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

“We’re going to miss Mawot greatly,” head coach Steve Pikiell said. “He’s a high-energy player, a veteran presence, and the ultimate glue-guy. He’s one of our best team defenders and one of our best offensive rebounders. There’s not a better person in our program and we can’t wait to see him back on the floor in front of Rutgers Nation.”

Mag injured his knee in the first half of the recent win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden. He had seven points and three rebounds when he left. Mag went up to score and fell right back down in pain.

After the game, TKR asked Pikiell about his status and his importance out on the floor.

"He's been a very important guy for us, obviously," Pikiell said. He mixes up our defenses, we can do a lot of things with him, he and Caleb can guard really any position on the floor. I really feel for him right now, but we don't really know anything. He'll see some doctors tomorrow, and we've got to keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best."

Sunday night to NBC's Bruce Beck, Pikiell said he was going to be "out for a bit". That bit is now until next season.

Mag not only will be missed for his improving offensive game, but for his pesky versatile defense first and foremost.

Mag started every game so far this year. In his place will likely be Aundre Hyatt, Rutgers sixth-man who started the first nine games of the year. Oskar Palmquist as seen his minutes increase the last two games and could be an option as could be Dean Reiber. Reiber normally comes in to play the center spot, but could be moved around.

Jalen Miller, a guard, could also play more and provide the missing defense.

“He does a whole lot for us,” Caleb McConnell said of Mag. “It hurts to see him go down. I know he’ll be back soon. But it’s next guy up and we got guys in our program that will definitely be ready for that.”

Now ranked No. 24 in the country by the AP, Rutgers faces No. 18 Indiana in Bloomington, IN this evening, Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m.