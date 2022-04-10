Rutgers edges Nebraska 5-4 to clinch series win

The Scarlet Knights clinched the series win and have an opportunity to sweep the Cornhuskers heading into Sunday. Rutgers also extended their winning streak to nine games.

Rutgers was in control for most of the game but Nebraska benefitted from a questionable home run call that tied the game. However, it didn’t take long for the Scarlet Knights to regain the lead and secure the win.

​Graduate right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence was lights out on Saturday, marking his eighth start of the season, however he was unable to get the win. Florence pitched five innings only allowing one hit, no runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.

​Relief pitcher Ben Gorski came in relief but got into some trouble with that questionable home run call. After that Gorski came in to throw 1.2 innings allowing two hits, three runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

​Then redshirt-sophomore Garrett French came in relief to end it and picked up his second win of the season. He threw one inning allowing three hits, one run and one walk. Finally closer Dale Stanavich came in the bottom of the eighth to help end it, but he struggled throwing strikes as he walked three batters. However he was able to calm down a bit in the end, earning his seventh save of the season.

​On offense, the Scarlet Knights struggled as a whole, but luckily a clutch home run in the eighth after blowing an early three-run lead.

​Second baseman Tony Santa Maria was the player of the game for the Scarlet Knights, as he hit the game winning two-run home run to secure the victory. Also Rutgers got solid contributions from Ryan Lasko who went 1-4 with a RBI and Chris Brito who also went 1-4 with a double.