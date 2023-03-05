The hard times keep coming for Rutgers Basketball as it dropped its regular-season finale to Northwestern 65-53 and enters the Big Ten tournament with more questions than answers.

Although Rutgers was able to make it a 27-24 game early in the second half, that was as close as it could get as Northwestern followed it up with an 11-2 run to take a 12-point lead with 13:07 remaining in the game. From there, the Wildcats were able to sniff out any type of Scarlet Knights' momentum en route to their 12-point victory.

As a team, Rutgers finished the game shooting 36 percent from the field and 2-17 from the 3-point line. Cliff Omoruyi led the way with 14 points and six rebounds while Derek Simpson added 12 points. The Scarlet Knights were also outrebounded by Northwestern 40-34.

Brooks Barnhizer pioneered the scoring for the Wildcats with 16 points on 7-12 shooting while Boo Buie netted 14 points and Ty Berry had 12 points and seven rebounds. Northwestern shot 45 percent from the floor and 7-23 from three.

Rutgers also had a tough time from the free-throw line as it went 11-21 and turned the ball over 16 times.

After Rutgers jumped out to a 10-3 lead, Northwestern used a 22-5 run to take a 10-point lead with 1:46 left in the first half. However, the Scarlet Knights responded with a 6-0 run of its own capped off with a buzzer-beating layup from Omoruyi to make it a 25-21 game at halftime.

It was a rough first half for both sides offensively as Rutgers and Northwestern both went on six-plus minute scoring droughts. The Scarlet Knights finished the half shooting 33 percent from the field while the Wildcats shot 34 percent.

Cam Spencer led Rutgers with six points on 2-3 shooting while Barnhizer captained Northwestern with eight points on 4-7 shooting.