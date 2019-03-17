Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-17 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers dishes out first P5 offer to 2020 Florida prospect Mac Harris

L9gny8zfy2fmt2dychkh
Twitter
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

The Villages (FL) 2020 athlete Mac Harris earned his first three offers on Feb. 26, one of which came from the Scarlet Knights. Harris has earn snaps at several positions on the offensive side of t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}