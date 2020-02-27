“We're playing elite teams, but you have to play a full 40 minutes,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said after the Penn State game. “You certainly can't allow leads like that.”

The Scarlet Knights (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) got down by 14 to Michigan at New York City, eight points at Maryland, 18 to Northwestern at home, 20 on the road at Ohio State, eight points against to Michigan, this time at the RAC, 16 points at Wisconsin, and 21 points on Wednesday at Penn State.

This month, with a berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line, Rutgers men’s basketball team has found itself down a lot in the majority of its games.

However, Rutgers has grinded back each and every time to keep games close.



Rutgers got within two points at MSG against the Wolverines before falling by six. It tied the game with three minutes remaining in College Park, Md. before losing by five to the Terrapins. The Scarlet Knights cut their deficit to three points before being defeated by the Buckeyes by six and despite holding a nine point lead in the second game with Michigan, they got cold and lost by eight. Against the Badgers, Rutgers closed the gap to five points before falling by eight and it briefly took a two point lead against the No. 16-ranked Nittany Lions with 43 seconds left before Penn State hit the game-winning 3-pointer moments later and the Scarlet Knights missed a buzzer-beating shot.

The only game Rutgers was able to win was versus Northwestern in overtime thanks to heroics by Geo Baker.

Wednesday, Rutgers showed its trademark grit and fight to battle back and take its first lead on a step-back jumper by Baker late in the game, which he’s done on numerous occasions throughout his career. He also appeared to be fouled on the play.

“We fight. We're tough. We came back to take the lead, just couldn't finish it up with a defensive stop down the stretch,” Pikiell.

Myles Dread put a dagger in the hearts of the Scarlet Knights and their fans with a 3-pointer with 26 seconds to go to give Penn State a 65-64 lead, which ended up being the final score. On the play, it looked like Penn State’s John Harrar set an illegal moving screen to free up Dread, but it wasn’t called.

Without the luxury of a timeout, Rutgers tried to keep the ball in the hands of Baker, but he was forced to pass it up to Ron Harper Jr., who then dished it to Akwasi Yeboah, who missed a 3-pointer from about the left wing.

"You are going to have to make plays at that time in the game. They went and jumped Geo. I thought Akwasi had a good look at it,” Pikiell said. “I didn't like the defensive stop right before it, that's what cost us the game you have to get out and contest. He can shoot the ball. And he hadn't made many threes so give him credit, he made a big play at the end. You get a chance to counter with it. I love Akwasi, he said 'coach I was teeing that up', and I like that confidence."

Rutgers shot only 31 percent to Penn State’s 50 percent in the opening half and was 0-for-5 from 3-point range while the Nittany Lions were 6-for-13.

“We just got down a lot. I didn't like our energy. We had a great practice too yesterday. We just didn't get off to a good start and they played with tremendous energy in the first half,” Pikeill said. “You can't spot them points like that on the road.”

The second half was much kinder for the visitors as they started to gain some momentum when as Paul Mulcahy hit a 3-pointer to end a 14-4 run to get Rutgers within nine points at 49-40 at the 13:15 mark.

Three minutes later, Rutgers got within one as it extended its run to 22-6. The Nittany Lions upped their lead however scoring the contest’s next nine points to go up by 10. Rutgers whittled its deficit again down to five and Yeboah hit his only shot of the game, a triple, to make it a two point margin with 2:20 left.

"It's a tough game. These guys are tough. I love my team. We're resilient, we're tough and we'll bounce back. We did that tonight. That game could have gotten ugly and it didn't. Our guys battled and stayed the course. ...To be 21 points down and come back to take the lead is unbelievable. This team had great energy to get back into the game, but you have to play better than that against a ranked team."

Jacob Young finished with a team-high 13 points with five assists, three steals, and no turnovers in 25 minutes and Myles Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

“We played with great energy. Held them without a field goal for a long stretch. Jacob came off the bench and gave us great energy, which we needed. I thought our bench gave us some energy. Myles in the second half gave us some,” Pikiell said. “I thought we played Rutgers basketball. To their credit, they are good and they took away things we wanted to do."

