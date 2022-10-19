“Our defense is playing really well right now, top 20 in a lot of categories and doing a great job,” head coach Greg Schiano said on Monday. “I think the staff has done an incredible job of connecting with the guys. There's a great chemistry there. So hopefully we can kind of keep that rolling on defense.”

Rutgers is eighth nationally in rushing defense (91.7 yards allowed on average) and 10th in total defense (285.8 yards). That side of the ball also ranks as the eighth-most improved nationally by total defense (-110.7), allowing 1.26 yards per play less than in 2021. The Scarlet Knights lead the Big Ten and are third in the country with four blocked kicks, having blocked 66 under Schiano since his first stint. The punt team has allowed just -3 return yards on the season, second-best in the nation.

While the Rutgers football team’s offense is in flux, the defense has been steady all year long.

Schiano’s picks for coordinators on either side of the ball when he returned in late 2019 didn’t work out between Robb Smith and Sean Gleeson, but so far Smith’s replacement as the defensive play caller has worked wonders. Joe Harasymiak, who came over from Minnesota, has helped the unit improve, and it starts with communication and chemistry.

“I think Joe is an excellent, excellent football coach, excellent communicator, connector,” Schiano said. “I think the whole defensive staff is. I think that's what makes that chemistry special. If it's one guy, it's hard. But I think Joe sets the tone for that room. And I think all of those coaches are of similar mind, and they all bring that to the players. And you can see it, just the energy on the defensive side of the football has been special. And we've just got to keep building on that. And what we're trying to do is get the offense to catch up.”

Rutgers has played a slew of young players through the first six games of the year, especially on defense, and Schiano and crew hope that added experience will be beneficial down the line.

“I really believe we're going to be a better football team in November than we were in September. We've played a lot of people. Young kids have gotten valuable game reps because they deserve to, not just for developmental purposes, because they earned the right to do it. And you play production. When they produce, you keep playing them. So I think there's guys on both sides of the ball and on special teams that are newcomers or young guys that have deserved it.”

After practice on Tuesday, safety Christian Izien, who has started all six games so far and is second on the team in tackles (42) to go along with 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, and a blocked kick, and linebacker Tyreem Powell, sophomore who has made 34 stops with 3.0 sacks, both talked about the defense.

“I feel like we take after our coach,” Izien said. “Coach Harasymiak is a hard-nosed coach and is serious and direct. He wants us to be aggressive to the ball and play smart and do our job. We take that identity.”

“Chemistry is very important,” Powell added. “Everybody is playing together as one. We’re not going out there just trying to get stats and do our own thing and be a star. We want to play together and do our job.”

Izien and Powell each talked about how Harasymiak communicates things on the practice field and in the meeting room.

“He’s very communicative,” Powell said. “He just wants us to go out there and play physical and violent and communicate to each other. That’s all he wants. We do that as a defense and try to play hard for him and for our teammates.”

“He explains why we do what we do and he explains the reason behind it,” Izien said. “That’s the biggest part of the coaching aspect. It helps you play faster so you can be one step ahead of your job. When I watch film, I study the why I’m doing something. I might do this or that. I think about I do this particular thing because I know why. If I don’t know why, I’ll ask and he’ll explain it further.”

The defense has seen big improvements compared to last year and in previous years in the Big Ten. Coaches always talk about putting their players in positions to be successful, and that’s what Harasymiak is doing.

“It’s been fun. He puts us in positions to make plays,” Izien said. “He’s a really smart guy. He brings film to us and identifies what the other offenses do. We sit down throughout the week and take steps to understand everything.”

For a young linebacker like Powell who is starting for the first time, being able to play fast and not hav to think as much plays a major factor in him producing.

“It’s big. It helps a lot,” Powell said. “It helps you not think as much and you can go out there and play hard.”

When Powell watched tape of his performances during the bye week, he found intricacies that he needs to work on.

“I looked back to see and reflected on what I did well and what I could do better,” Powell said. “I don’t really know. I think I’ve played OK, but there’s always room for improvement for me.”

Fresh off of the bye, Rutgers hopes getting recharged will help it pick up the win this weekend.

“It’s always good to get a week off after the tough six-week schedule we had,” Izien said. “We got some rest and we got some guys back who were banged up. That’s good for us. We had a week off to rest our minds and our bodies. We want to come back this week and get a win.”