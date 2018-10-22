"I love our team.The attitude and the effort and the fight by this football team hopefully was evident today. You know, there's no quit. These guys continue to work for each other. They love each other, love the game, and they are competing to be the best they can be and just love that about the guys."

"I thought defensively, we played our best game this season. We had I think three sacks. We had a take away. Just our overall energy, you know, on defense I thought was where it needs to be, and wish it would have been, you know, earlier in the year," Ash said after the game.

You have to give credit where it is due. The Rutgers football team's defense play its best game of the season in the narrow three-point, 18-15 loss at home to Northwestern this past Saturday.

The game was there for the taking, but Rutgers couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter. Northwestern running back Isaiah Bowser scored on a 5-yard rushing touchdown through the left side of the line and the two-point conversion was good on a pass from Thorson to receiver Flynn Nagel with 8:12 to go and really, that was all she wrote.

After Rutgers made a field goal with 9:58 left in the third quarter to go up 15-7, it went three-and-out on its next and last four drives forcing the defense to go right back out on the field, something that's happend far too often this year and in recent years.

The offensive struggles have been well-documented.

Northwestern ran 81 plays on offense compared to 57 for Rutgers and a held a nine minute time of possession advantage.

On third-and-six with under five minutes remaining after a false start, Bowser got eight yards and a first down. Northwestern got three first downs on the drive and milked clocked late in the fourth, punting the ball away as time expired, leaving Rutgers no chance to potentially tie or win.

"I'd like to give credit to Northwestern," Ash said. "You know, they made the plays down the stretch to win the game."

Defensive lineman Kevin Wilkins talked about the Wildcats' last drive.

"If I could take those back, I'd definitely go back and do it again," he said. "If you asked the guys in our room if you wanted the game to be like that, all of them would say yeah. We're built on being tough, got a lot of Jersey guys, a lot of Florida dudes, we're built on being tough. We got a lot of tough dudes on both sides of the ball. We wanted that. Now next time we get in that situation we got to take it."

As mentioned, Northwestern ran 24 more plays than the Scarlet Knights, but Ash downplayed the notion that defense wore down late.

"We had an opportunity to stop them and we made a mistake. On third down, we had the opportunity to make a play and we didn't," Ash said. "We were tired but that's football. We still have to go out and stop them. It felt like we had the opportunity. We did a good job of getting the jump off side and made it third and six, and I felt really good about our opportunities there and could have made a punt. Got the ball back with a couple minutes to go and unfortunately didn't work."

Nonetheless, the defense played with great effort all day long and was good enough for the Scarlet Knights to win. Cornerback Avery Young flashed as did Willington Previlon, who had the safety, and Elorm Lumor.

Ash recently took more control of the defense, and it seemed to have paid off in a big way on Saturday.

"I was just trying to fix some issues that we were having. You know, just change it up," Ash said. "I think the players deserve the credit for the energy that they had out there today.I think the defensive staff did a good job with their players to continue to get those guys to fight, and that's what it's about. You know, it's not about me. Had nothing to do with me. Has everything to do with the players and them sticking together, continue to work."

The better game from everybody can be traced back to playing more free according to Previlon.

"Yeah we were definitely trying to have fun out there. We noticed one game we definitely did not have as much fun as we were supposed to and he challenged us on that," he said. "We watched the film, we were not having fun out there. Especially this week, homecoming, we try to have as much fun as possible."

Rutgers is off this week thanks to a bye and will be welcomed to an incredibly rough stretch in November to finish out the season at Wisconsin, home to Michigan and Penn State, and then on the road at Michigan State.

And while the team all in likelihood will finish 1-11, the defense will fight until the end.

"Absolutely. I think it's probably our best game that we played so far this year. We're going to go out there and we're going to give everything we've got each and every game no matter the outcome," Wilkins said.