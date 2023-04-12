Left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got the start and earned the win for the Scarlet Knights, pitching five innings allowing seven hits, one unearned run, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Right-handeder Sam Portnoy came in relief and also had a good performance throwing 3.2 innings while allowing two hits, no runs, no walks, and one strikeout. Ben Gorski came in the ninth with two outs to record the final out of the ballgame as he earned his fourth save of the season.

On top of the solid pitching, the Rutgers offense also had a solid day at the plate as they scored five runs on seven hits including a home run from third baseman Chris Brito. The power hitter had huge game for the Scarlet Knights going 2-for-3 with a two-run home run to deep center along with four RBIs.

Sophomore shortstop Josh Kuroda-Grauer also hit well, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored. Right fielder Trevor Cohen went 2-for-3 with a double and left fielder Evan Sleight went 1-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch.