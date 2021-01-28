Rutgers defeats Michigan State for the first time in program history
WOW. Just wow.
Rutgers Basketball came out guns blazing tonight going on a 15-0 run to the start the game, then they didn't look so good as they didn't score for almost eight straight minutes. However in the end the Scarlet Knights defense came to play today, as they forced Michigan State to 20+ turnovers as they earned their first program victory over the Spartans.
It was a legit roller coaster for the Scarlet Knights offense this evening as they had some big runs, some cold streaks and then more runs. The Rutgers offense tonight was led by an unfamiliar face as it was Myles Johnson's game to shine. Not only did he lead the team in scoring with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, but he also led the team with 14 total rebounds, 10 of which came in the first half.
Along with Johnson, the Scarlet Knights also got a big performances from Geo Baker who finished with 11pts, 5rebs, 5asts and 5stls.
Overall, Rutgers absolutely dominated every facet of the game today, hitting shots, playing lockdown defense, rebounding anything that came off the glass and most importantly they hit their free throws. The Scarlet Knights played like the same team that was ranked as high as number 11 back in late December.
Below you can fine more on tonight's victory, including the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.
RHOOPS PLAY OF THE GAME: Caleb McConnell gets the steal, passes it up to Jacob Young running in transition, he kicks to Montez Mathis in the corner, who misses the shot and Myles Johnson comes up for the put back SLAM!
UP NEXT: Rutgers will travel out to the midwest this weekend for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Northwestern. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
