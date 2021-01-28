WOW. Just wow.

Rutgers Basketball came out guns blazing tonight going on a 15-0 run to the start the game, then they didn't look so good as they didn't score for almost eight straight minutes. However in the end the Scarlet Knights defense came to play today, as they forced Michigan State to 20+ turnovers as they earned their first program victory over the Spartans.

It was a legit roller coaster for the Scarlet Knights offense this evening as they had some big runs, some cold streaks and then more runs. The Rutgers offense tonight was led by an unfamiliar face as it was Myles Johnson's game to shine. Not only did he lead the team in scoring with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, but he also led the team with 14 total rebounds, 10 of which came in the first half.

Along with Johnson, the Scarlet Knights also got a big performances from Geo Baker who finished with 11pts, 5rebs, 5asts and 5stls.