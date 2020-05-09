Since he was hired, Smith has helped the staff do a stellar job recruiting as the Scarlet Knights have been able to put together the No. 19 recruiting class in the country so far. However, it hasn’t been easy for Smith and staff, as the COVID-19 outbreak has forced on campus recruiting to come to a standstill.

“It forces you to kind of think outside the box but in essence we're trying to do all the same things that we've done that we would do if we were in the office,” Smith told the media on Friday. “We get up in the morning, we work as a defensive staff and we spend time with our players. We spent a large portion of our afternoons on virtual tours, talking to the guys on the phone, text that type of thing. So we're really basically building a remote routine that we would do is if we were back in our office in Piscataway.”

Along with virtual recruiting, the staff has also been doing a lot of virtual meetings with their position groups working on trying to install the new look defense.

“I think the thing that we're just focused on is that we are where we are right now and this is what it is. I gotta give our players a lot of credit,” said Smith. “Whatever we've asked them to do they've done. They've been been excellent in their attention to detail. We've been able to do some things with them with WebEx meetings, unit meetings, or position meetings, whatever it's been. So I feel like we're moving along in our install. The biggest thing for us is we just haven't had a chance to work with the guys on the field and that's really what we haven't had a chance to do that yet and that's just kind of the rules that everybody's playing by. I know we're a new staff but when we get back I think our coaching staff has done a fantastic job of of installing so far and when we get back we'll get a chance to work with them on the field and go full speed ahead.”

Although it sounds like everything has been going going pretty well with the Scarlet Knights and the virtual coaching and recruiting, it hasn’t been super easy. Smith admits that it was a difficult adjustment early on when the pandemic first started, as he had to install some new wires throughout his house to make sure everything was running smoothly.

“It's like anything in competitive sports,” he said. “You're trying to find an advantage on a daily basis and I would not consider myself as a logically savvy from that standpoint, but you figure it out. I mean that's the one thing that coach spends a lot of times on our players. You just gotta figure it out. You know you find ways through virtual meetings. You find ways to virtually recruit. Listen, the IT expert in my house is my wife. We ran a cat-5 wire. I don't even know what a cat-5 is and I don't know why it's dog five or cat five, whatever it is, and she figured out how to make our videos go smoother.

"You just find ways and you use the resources you have available but that's coaching right and that's anything right. When you're competing you got to find ways to be productive and get your message across. I think our staffs doing a really great job of that I think coach Schiano is on the job of leading the way.”

