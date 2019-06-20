News More News
2019-06-20 football

Rutgers could be next offer for 2020 DB Kobe Myers

Myers during his visit to Piscataway in March
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
@ryanwpatti
Last weekend marked the second trip to Piscataway in the last three months for 2020 Blair Academy (NJ) defensive back Kobe Myers.The Scarlet Knights staff got a good look at the 6-foot-2, 200-pound...

{{ article.author_name }}