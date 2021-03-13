Rutgers continues South Florida pursuit with offer to 2023 WR Williams
The Scarlet Knights have added another target in South Florida, this one in the 2023 cycle in Stranahan (FL) wide receiver Hykeem Williams.
Williams isn’t the only prospect the staff is looking at out of Stranahan as 2022 linebacker Omar Graham picked up an offer from the program not too long ago.
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Rugters University 🙏🏾💯🏈 @HamiltonESPN @JohnGarcia_Jr @StranFootball @DemetricDWarren @clintbrew247 @ABLichtenstein @JerryRecruiting @SleeperAth1etes @_5starathlete @TiUnderwood @GregSchiano pic.twitter.com/KWhXGdBbFF— tha_boi.keem (@tha_boikeem) March 10, 2021
