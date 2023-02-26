The first half was ugly to say the least, as both teams couldn't hit much of anything through the first five minutes to play as there were only 12 points scored in total. After that, Penn State's offense was unstoppable, going on a 23-4 run to lead by as much as 17 points with two minutes left in the first. Luckily for Rutgers, true freshman guard Derek Simpson stepped up to score nine points in the first 20 minutes of play and cut the lead down to 10 heading into halftime.

Now the second half was a true roller coaster ride. The Nittany Lions were up by as much as 19 points early on, but that didn't stop the Scarlet Knights from fighting all the way back to take a 57-56 lead with with just 1:21 remaining, partially in thanks to an AND-1 bucket from Simpson as he tied his career high with 16 total points. Rutgers also got solid offense from Cam Spencer, Caleb McConnell and Oskar Palmquist throughout the second half as the trio combined for 26 points in the final 20 minutes of play to help secure the victory.

Man oh man, this was a game full of emotions, but in the end Rutgers was able to pull off the victory as they likely secured their NCAA Tournament bid.