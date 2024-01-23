Bailey and Harper are the second and third Scarlet Knights to ever be named a McDonald's All-American and the first under head coach Steve Pikiell.

Each of Rutgers Basketball's class of 2024 five-star commits Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper will participate for the East team (graphics below mixed up teams) in the McDonald's All-American game on April 2nd down in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Both future Scatlet Knights are each ranked No. 1 in their prospective position groups, along with Bailey being ranked the No. 2 overall player and Harper ranked as the No. 3 overall recruit in the nation according to Rivals. The star studded duo is joined by four-star Lathan Sommerville (No. 92 overall), Rivals150 prospect Dylan Grant and highly ranked three-star Bryce Dortch in the Scarlet Knights No. 2 ranked 2024 recruit class.

Along with Bailey and Harper playing in the McDonald's All-American game, the duo was also recently selected to play in the 2024 Nike Hoop Summit for the World Select team on April 13th, 2024 out in the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. This event will place the USA Men's World Select Team against a team of the top international prospect that 19 years old or younger.

Now going back to the McDonald's All American Game, the rosters combine to feature five total future Big Ten Conference players with two Rutgers commits and one each from Indiana, USC and Washington.

Here are details on how to watch the game, rosters and all 18 of the Rutgers signees that have been named McDonald's All-American's in program history.