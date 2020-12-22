Rutgers Football staff impressing 2022 Florida DE Aaron Hester
The updated Rivals rankings for the 2022 class were recently revealed and a Florida product who started things off on a good note is Fletcher (FL) defensive end Aaron Hester.The 6-foot-3, 220-pound...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news