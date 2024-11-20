Rutgers Basketball welcomes Merrimack to town for midweek matchup

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again today, as they welcome a local opponent in the Merrimack Warriors to town for another out of conference game.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Merrimack Warriors
WHEN: Wednesday at 8:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -19.5pts || Over/Under set at 133.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 MERRIMACK RECORD: 1-2 / Win versus Vermont || Losses to Princeton and VCU.
SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 1-0, with the lone matchup coming during the 2021-22 season as Rutgers went on to win 48-35 despite being down 23-16 at halftime.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
