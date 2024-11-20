Advertisement
Published Nov 20, 2024
Rutgers Basketball welcomes Merrimack to town for midweek matchup
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is back at Jersey Mike's Arena again today, as they welcome a local opponent in the Merrimack Warriors to town for another out of conference game.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Merrimack Warriors

WHEN: Wednesday at 8:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -19.5pts || Over/Under set at 133.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMESPN BPIKenPomT-RANK

Rutgers

59

65

27

Merrimack

213

208

216

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 MERRIMACK RECORD: 1-2 / Win versus Vermont || Losses to Princeton and VCU.

SERIES HISTORY: Rutgers lead the all-time series 1-0, with the lone matchup coming during the 2021-22 season as Rutgers went on to win 48-35 despite being down 23-16 at halftime.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

