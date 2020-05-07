FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

Rutgers will be among the teams competing in this year's Jimmy V Classic, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of WatchStadium.com .

Sources: The Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden expected to feature the following matchups this December: - No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 15 Rutgers - No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 20 Tennessee

The Scarlet Knights will join Baylor, Gonzaga and Tennessee at Madison Square Garden in December. Official matchups will be announced at a later date, but the Scarlet Knights are set to take on the Baylor Bears, while Gonzaga will face Tennessee.

This will be Rutgers first ever appearance in the event.

According to the event's website, the Jimmy V Classic showcases "top college basketball programs on ESPN and will conclude Jimmy V Week, a week-long initiative across multiple ESPN platforms and programs featuring special content to help raise funds for cancer research."

Since 1993, the Jimmy V Foundation has raised more than $150 million toward cancer research grants nationwide.