Deron Rippey Jr. is has piled up a 45-9 record at Blair Academy during his first two seasons of high school basketball under Joe Mantegna at Blair Academy (NJ).

On Saturday, the Class of 2026 guard, who was offered by Rutgers and is tracking as one of the top point guards in the country, certainly played with the poise of someone who values himself as a winner.

Rippey Jr. scored 15 points, doled out 10 assists, and collected three steals in New Heights game against Mountain St. 16U during the Midwest Jam Fest. Rippey Jr., who has added bulk to a once spindly frame, cemented his status as a Top-30 national talent.