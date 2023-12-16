Rutgers was led by a career performance from center Cliff Omoruyi, who scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Four other Scarlet Knights also scored in double-figures to lead the way.

Following its win in the Garden State Hardwood Classic, Rutgers basketball extended its winning streak to two, downing Long Island University 83-59 in a Saturday afternoon tune-up matchup at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Scarlet Knights improved to 7-3 on the season with the win, while the Sharks fell to 1-9 on the year.

Rutgers was led by Omoruyi down low, especially in the opening minutes. In the first half, he led the way with 17 points and 7 rebounds on 8/10 shooting from the floor. Gavin Griffiths was the next leading scorer with seven in the opening period.

In the first half, the Scarlet Knights got out to a fast start, stretching their lead to as much as 15-4 thanks to a stifling press. Derek Simpson was a huge factor, recording three consecutive steals on defensive possessions, and all of them led to points on the other end. The Sharks turned the ball over 12 times in the opening half, leading to 14 points on the other end for Rutgers. After some back-and-forth baskets between the two, the Scarlet Knights led 41-30 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Long Island was able to stay in the game in large part thanks to Rutgers' shooting woes. The Scarlet Knights missed their first 10 three-pointers on the day, and finished just 4-20 from beyond the arc. The struggles continued to the free throw line as well, as Rutgers shot just 13-26 from the charity stripe.

The Sharks cut the lead down to just seven later on in the second half, before a game-sealing run from Omoruyi and Mawot Mag pushed the game out of reach. The Scarlet Knights over the final six minutes of the game closed on a 19-4 run. Overall, Jamichael Davis set another career high with 12 points, Aundre Hyatt tacked on another 12 of his own, and Mawot Mag and Derek Simpson each reached double figures with 10 points apiece.

