For the first 20 minutes of play, it seemed as though the Buckeyes couldn't miss as they hit on 53.1% from the field and 60% from three, making 9-of-15 beyond the arc to start the game. On the flip side, the Scarlet Knights were able to hit on some of their field goal attempts, making 43.3 % from the field, but once again struggled from deep going just 3-of-11 from three.

Luckily for the Scarlet Knights, that stellar shooting from the Buckeyes didn't continue into the second half as they were able to cut the lead all the way down to just one point with a little over three minutes left to go as Derek Simpson led the charge on offense. Simpson finished with a team high 23-points, 12 of which came in the final 20 minutes of play. Despite the comeback effort, it wasn't enough to overtake Ohio State as they went on to win by a final score of 76-72.

Overall there were some bright spots despite the loss, as Simpson once again looked pretty good on the offensive end of things, also the rebounding as a whole was pretty good too as they outrebounded the Buckeyes 39-35 and they shot over over 85% from the free throw line. All of these are major positives versus top Big Ten team, however in the end a loss is a loss and they need to start out better if they want to win games like this.