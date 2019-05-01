Rutgers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 16th in a regular season game presented by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame at the Scotiabank Center up in Toronto, Canada -- according to James Kratch of NJ.com.

This will be the first year for the preseason event and the game features programs from the likes of conferences such as the Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, Ivy League, and MAC.