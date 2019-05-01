Rutgers Basketball set to play SEC team in Toronto, Canada
Rutgers will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on November 16th in a regular season game presented by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame at the Scotiabank Center up in Toronto, Canada -- according to James Kratch of NJ.com.
This will be the first year for the preseason event and the game features programs from the likes of conferences such as the Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC, Ivy League, and MAC.
The Scarlet Knights are coming off of a 14-17 (7-13) season under coach Steve Pikiell. Rutgers will return every single player, other than graduating center Shaquille Doorson who started all 31 games, averaging 3.7ppg, 4.3rpg and 1.0bpg.
This game might not be a headline-grabber for some, but it does provide Rutgers with a great opportunity to grab a true road win against a solid Power 5 opponent.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel