Rutgers Basketball set to open Big Ten play versus Ohio State

After a week off to regroup, Rutgers Basketball is back again tonight as they will head out to the Midwest to take on Ohio State in their first Big Ten Conference game of the season on Saturday afternoon.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV: FS1
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
WHEN: Saturday at 12:00pm ET
WHERE: Schottenstein Center (19,500) -- Columbus, Ohio
SPREAD: Ohio State -4.5pts || Over/Under set at 155 total points
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 OHIO STATE RECORD: 5-3 / Notable wins versus Green Bay, Texas and Texas A&M.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 18th time that the two programs have met, as this series dates back to 2015. Ohio State currently leads the series 13-4 and the Buckeyes also won the last two matchups.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
