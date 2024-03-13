Advertisement
Rutgers Basketball set to face off against Maryland in B1G Tournament

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball is all set for their first round matchup of the Big Ten Conference Tournament tonight as they face off against Maryland for the third time this season.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

FOLLOW ALONG WITH RHOOPS FANS IN OUR LIVE GAME THREAD HERE

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: Peacock

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maryland Terrapins

WHEN: Wednesday at 6:30pm ET

WHERE: Target Center (20,000) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

SPREAD: Maryland -2.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM NET RANKING KENPOM ESPN BPI T-RANK

Rutgers

102

98

94

101

Maryland

77

58

60

61

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2023-24 MARYLAND RECORD: 15-16 (8-11) / Notable wins against Illinois (15), Nebraska (37), and Iowa x2 (60).

SERIES HISTORY: This meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Terrapins will mark the 23rd ever meeting between the two programs. Maryland leads the series 14-8, but each team has won a game against on another this season

RECRUIT COMPARISON....

