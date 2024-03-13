Rutgers Basketball set to face off against Maryland in B1G Tournament
Rutgers Basketball is all set for their first round matchup of the Big Ten Conference Tournament tonight as they face off against Maryland for the third time this season.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: Peacock
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Maryland Terrapins
WHEN: Wednesday at 6:30pm ET
WHERE: Target Center (20,000) -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
SPREAD: Maryland -2.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
|TEAM
|NET RANKING
|KENPOM
|ESPN BPI
|T-RANK
|
Rutgers
|
102
|
98
|
94
|
101
|
Maryland
|
77
|
58
|
60
|
61
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2023-24 MARYLAND RECORD: 15-16 (8-11) / Notable wins against Illinois (15), Nebraska (37), and Iowa x2 (60).
SERIES HISTORY: This meeting between the Scarlet Knights and the Terrapins will mark the 23rd ever meeting between the two programs. Maryland leads the series 14-8, but each team has won a game against on another this season
RECRUIT COMPARISON....
