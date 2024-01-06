Now the first half wasn't as bad as the first 20 minutes of play versus Ohio State a few days ago, but it was still a pretty ugly offensive showing from the Scarlet Knights who shot 11-of-33 (33.3%) from the field and made just five of their 19 layup attempts in the first half. The lone bright spot here was that they were able to bring it back within seven points as they closed the half on a 10-2 run to make 41-34.

Now the team played much better in the second half on the offensive side of things, hitting 44.7% of their shots, but the bad news is that their defense went on to struggle letting the Hawkeyes go 9-of-10 from the field and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc throughout the first 10 minutes of play helping them to a 14-point lead. Iowa would go on to hold onto that lead for the rest of the way as they defeated Rutgers by nine points.

Another ugly one from the Scarlet Knights as it seemed like Mawot Mag was the only player to show up for today's game, leading the team with a career-high 24 points to go along with ten rebounds, one assist and two steals. Austin Williams also chipped in 14 points, but the rest of the guys need to step up big-time if they want to win some Big Ten games this year.