 Rutgers Basketball Recruiting Notebook - September Edition
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 23:14:40 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Basketball Recruiting Notebook - September Edition

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS CLICK HERE FOR MORE

It's technically still the offseason for Rutgers Basketball, but when it comes to recruiting there is no offseason as the Scarlet Knights are getting ready to host a ton of hoops prospects over the next few weeks.

With that being said, TKR has latest on who the staff is zeroing in on.

WHO ARE RUTGERS TOP TARGETS?

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}