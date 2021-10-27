Rutgers Basketball Preseason Notebook: Two weeks to go

The Rutgers men's basketball is preparing for the upcoming 2021-22 season which begins on Nov. 10 against Lehigh at the RAC in Piscataway.

Rutgers, which went 16-12 last season, has posted back-to-back winning campaigns the last two seasons since 1990-91 and 1991-92 and won double-digit conference games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90 and 1990-91. The Scarlet Knights also reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991, and won a game for the first time since 1983.

History was made and more is on the horizon.

With that said, check out this quick hoops notebook. Stay tuned for plenty more from TKR.

